Latest
3 hours ago
DOJ Calls Trump Declassification Bluff In SCOTUS Filing
7 hours ago
Hannity Airs Biden’s Supportive Voicemail To Hunter, And Nobody Knows Why
10 hours ago
Cassidy Hutchinson Is Cooperating With Georgia DA’s MAGA Election Meddling Probe

Supreme Court Opens Door To Lawsuit Chaos In Pennsylvania Weeks Before Major Elections

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout provided by the Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States, Members of the Supreme Court (L-R) Associate Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil... WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 30: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this handout provided by the Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States, Members of the Supreme Court (L-R) Associate Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil M. Gorsuch, Sonia Sotomayor, and Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., and Associate Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson, Samuel A. Alito, Jr., Elena Kagan, and Brett M. Kavanaugh pose in the Justices Conference Room prior to the formal investiture ceremony of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson September 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff attended as guests of the Court. On June 30, 2022, Justice Jackson took the oaths of office to become the 104th Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. (Photo by Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 11, 2022 4:08 p.m.

To hear them tell it, the Supreme Court justices are very concerned about injecting chaos into an election cycle by upending or approving changes to how voting operates just before people head to the polls. 

It’s called the Purcell principle, and it’s been cropping up a lot lately. See Justice Brett Kavanaugh in striking down a lower court order that the Alabama legislature must produce a replacement for its racially gerrymandered congressional maps well over three months before the primaries: 

“Late judicial tinkering with election laws can lead to disruption and to unanticipated and unfair consequences for candidates, political parties, and voters, among others,” Kavanaugh wrote. “It is one thing for a State on its own to toy with its election laws close to a State’s elections. But it is quite another thing for a federal court to swoop in and re-do a State’s election laws in the period close to an election.” 

Such concern did not seem to influence the justice, or most of his colleagues, in their decision to nullify a lower court ruling from May with direct bearing on the upcoming elections.

The majority on Tuesday voted to moot a ruling from the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit that Pennsylvania absentee ballots missing a date from their outer envelopes must still be counted. Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson would not have granted the writ of certiorari, per the order. 

The high court’s decision will fling wide the doors to lawsuits in the days before Pennsylvania hosts high-stakes Senate and gubernatorial elections. Based on prior behavior, and the fact that Pennsylvania Democrats voted by mail much more than their Republican counterparts did in the 2020 election, Republicans will likely try to block undated ballots from being counted, while Democrats will fight to have them included. 

David Ritter, a Republican who unsuccessfully ran for a spot on the Lehigh County Court of Common Pleas in 2021, requested that the justices nix the ruling. He lost his race by five votes after 257 absentee ballots without dates were counted. 

The appeals court reasoned this spring that since any date on the envelopes count, and that only undated ones are tossed out, requiring the date is a technicality that runs afoul of the “materiality provision” of the Civil Rights Act. 

Ritter appealed his case to the Supreme Court at the time in an emergency motion, but the majority declined to stop the ballot counting. Justice Samuel Alito dissented, joined by Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, and urged that a petition for certiorari be filed to let the Court address the “very likely wrong” ruling of the Third Circuit. 

There was also a tangential fight over this issue during the Republican primaries when a narrowly trailing David McCormick sued in state court to have undated absentee ballots be counted, the better to catch opponent Mehmet Oz. A judge in that dispute ruled that the ballots should be counted, but much of the drama had already dissipated, as McCormick had conceded by that point.

Oz will now face Democrat John Fetterman in November, one of the marquee races of the cycle that could determine Senate control. 

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) is running against state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R) for governor, another banner race not least because Mastriano supports the big lie that the 2020 election was stolen from then-President Donald Trump. In Pennsylvania, the governor appoints the secretary of state.  

Read the Supreme Court order here: 

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: