SCOTUS Postpones Hearings, Including For Trump Financial Doc Cases, Due To COVID-19

The Supreme Court announced Monday that it was postponing that oral arguments that had been scheduled for later this month, including arguments in the high profile subpoena cases over President Trump’s financial documents.

“The Court will examine the options for rescheduling those cases in due course in light of the developing circumstances,” a press release on the court’s website said.

While not unprecedented, such a postponement is extremely rare for the court.

The press release cited only one other time in the Supreme Court’s history it had postponed oral arguments, for the Spanish flu epidemic.

“The Court also shortened its argument calendars in August 1793 and August 1798 in response to yellow fever outbreaks,” the press release said.

The justices will still go forward with plans for a private conference this Friday, though some justices “may participate remotely by telephone,” according to the release.

The court’s also still planning to release online any new orders, as scheduled, next Monday.