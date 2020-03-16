Latest
2 hours ago
Report: Mar-A-Lago Closed For Deep Cleaning After 3 Visitors Come Down With Coronavirus
3 hours ago
Trump Camp Absurdly Accuses Dem Candidates Of ‘Plagiarizing’ POTUS’ Coronavirus Response
12 hours ago
Washington State and NYC Restrict Restaurants To Take-Out Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

SCOTUS Postpones Hearings, Including For Trump Financial Doc Cases, Due To COVID-19

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 14: The U.S. Supreme Court building at sunset on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
March 16, 2020 10:56 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The Supreme Court announced Monday that it was postponing that oral arguments that had been scheduled for later this month, including arguments in the high profile subpoena cases over President Trump’s financial documents.

“The Court will examine the options for rescheduling those cases in due course in light of the developing circumstances,” a press release on the court’s website said.

While not unprecedented, such a postponement is extremely rare for the court.

The press release cited only one other time in the Supreme Court’s history it had postponed oral arguments, for the  Spanish flu epidemic.

“The Court also shortened its argument calendars in August 1793 and August 1798 in response to yellow fever outbreaks,” the press release said.

The justices will still go forward with plans for a private conference this Friday, though some justices “may participate remotely by telephone,” according to the release.

The court’s also still planning to release online any new orders, as scheduled, next Monday.

Author Headshot
Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: