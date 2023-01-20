Supreme Court Marshal Spoke With Justices During Dobbs Leak Probe, Did Not Make Them Sign Sworn Affidavits

The Supreme Court Marshal said Friday that she did speak with the justices during her investigation into the source of the Dobbs leak, but that she did not ask them to sign sworn affidavits.

“During the course of the investigation, I spoke with each of the Justices, several on multiple occasions,” Marshal Gail Curley said in a statement. “The Justices actively cooperated in this iterative process, asking questions and answering mine.”

“I followed up on all credible leads, none of which implicated the Justices or their spouses,” she added. “On this basis, I did not believe that it was necessary to ask the Justices to sign sworn affidavits.”

It was not made explicit in the report, released Thursday, whether she’d investigated the justices, as it largely referred to those investigated as “employees” and “personnel.” The Marshal’s team was not able to identify a suspect.

The other Court personnel investigated were not given the same pass as the justices.

“Another statute, 18 U.S.C. § 1001 [False Official Statements], has become important to the investigation since all personnel who had access to the draft opinion signed sworn affidavits affirming they did not disclose the draft opinion nor know anything about who did,” the report said. “If the investigators determine any of these personnel lied, they could be subject to prosecution.”

Chief Justice John Roberts ordered the investigation after Politico published the leaked draft opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito and overturning Roe v. Wade, in May 2022.