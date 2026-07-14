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Kagan and Barrett Go to the Hill: Three Takeaways

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07.14.26 | 4:29 pm
(From L-R) US Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan and US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett testify during a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Ju... (From L-R) US Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan and US Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett testify during a House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 14, 2026. Two US Supreme Court justices made a rare appearance before Congress on Tuesday, seeking funding to protect judges and their families after a divisive term that deepened tensions between the court and President Donald Trump. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS

Justices Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett made a rare appearance before congressional appropriators Tuesday as the Supreme Court seeks an increased security budget. 

Court decisions were off limits during the Senate and House hearings, but the testimony still produced a few striking moments. 

1) The Bizarre Power of Politeness Protects Trump From Accountability 

It was surreal to sit through four hours of hearings on a “heightened threat environment” in which President Donald Trump was only sparingly mentioned. And when a Democrat would invoke Trump, the justices would backpedal onto safer terrain.

A typical episode: 

Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) (after reading a series of Trump’s insults of the justices): “If there’s anyone in the country that commands more attention, it’s the president and I think that behavior is very dangerous to the Court and to our whole system.”

Justice Elena Kagan: “Wherever these come from — whatever political figure says them, whatever party that political figure is a member of — these statements are really unhelpful. They’re dangerous in terms of individual justices’ security.” 

In her opening statement, she referred to the Jan. 6 insurrection obliquely as “events at the Capitol.”

Kagan, a member of a body still pretending to be nonpartisan, would never criticize Trump directly in this kind of setting. But the whole charade highlighted the internal social code that so baffles and infuriates Democratic voters. In a congressional hearing featuring the esteemed justices, members will be cordial and the justices cosseted. They’ll all pretend that the beefing up of judges’ security since 2016 is random, that a president who frequently attacks the justices in personal terms — something no president had ever done before — does not poison the general populace.    

2) Dems Fixated on the Shadow Docket, Ethics Reform 

Several Democrats questioned Kagan and Barrett on the shadow docket and the Court’s increased reliance on it.

The closest Kagan got to piercing the nonpartisan veil came in a quip about the flood of emergency petitions filed in the Trump era.

As to “why are all these people are coming to us when they didn’t in the past,” she said that it’s partly “because people see that there’s at least potential to grant relief, so why not file a petition?” 

A large portion of the flood of emergency petitions comes from right-wing litigants attempting to leapfrog lower courts in search of a friendlier audience. And the Court has often rewarded that strategy, granting interim relief even if it ultimately decides against the right-wing argument.

Many Democratic members also pressed the justices on an enforcement mechanism for their ethics code. Kagan said that she still supports one; Barrett demurred, citing the difficulty in deciding who would adjudicate. It was strange to watch Kagan and Barrett field questions about the Court’s porous ethical boundaries and testify to the justices’ commitment to them given the breathtaking corruption of their colleagues Justices Clarence Thomas and, to a slightly lesser degree, Samuel Alito.

The hearings were conspicuously devoid of discussion of more serious Court reform, including expansion or judicial term limits. 

3) Barrett Revealed a Particularly Gruesome Intimidation Tactic

While talking about the threats she’s faced, including a swatting attack in late May, Barrett said that many pizzas and packages sent to the justices’ homes bear the name “Daniel Anderl,” the son of federal Judge Esther Salas who was killed in 2020 by a self-described anti-feminist lawyer looking to kill his mother. 

Kate Riga is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of The TPM Show.
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  1. Sick behavior which is enabled by Trump.

    Barrett said that many pizzas and packages sent to the justices’ homes bear the name “Daniel Anderl,” the son of federal Judge Esther Salas who was killed in 2020 by a self-described anti-feminist lawyer looking to kill his mother.

  2. The Supreme Court justices will let us know what we need to know when and if if they think that’s useful. Right now that’s not the case.

    They’ve got no time to talk to We the People “ about that. Because. They’re the Supremes!

    Today, what they want is taxpayer money. They don’t want ICE to come onto their street. To hell with everyone else.

  3. Avatar for katet katet says:

    I think I would have asked Coney Barrett why she feels she deserves more security, given that she has been busy taking away other people’s security and rights. She ruled against Hawaii’s gun control law; is just fine with Kavanaugh stops; has made it measurably harder for women to obtain decent obstetrical and gynaecological care by overturning Roe v. Wade; supported the destruction of VRA. The list goes on and on . . .

    If she believes that it’s just fine for everyone to have guns and tot them around in public spaces including hospitals, churches, and schools, then shouldn’t all government spaces also be unreservedly open to those second amendment supporters and their guns? Why does she deserve more security than the rest of the people that reside in the USA – surely she believes in equality under the law?

  4. Preach it! Amen!

  5. I hope so ; - )

    In the meantime, nobody knows what the law is, apparently.

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