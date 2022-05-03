Latest
The Draft Opinion Is An Untempered Victory Lap Reveling In Roe's Demise
Draft Supreme Court Decision Charts Path Toward Outlawing Abortion Everywhere
GOP Electeds Complain: Who Leaked Our Victory?
Susan Collins Can't Believe The Two Anti-Abortion Justices She Voted For Are Gutting Roe

Supreme Court Confirms That Leaked Abortion Opinion Draft Is Legitimate

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 30: Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
By
|
May 3, 2022 11:35 a.m.

The leaked opinion showing a majority of Supreme Court justices voting to overturn abortion rights is legitimate, according to the public information officer of the Supreme Court.

“Although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case,” Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said.

Below the official court statement, Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement that he has directed the Marshal of the Court to investigate the source of the leak.

The draft was obtained by Politico and published Monday evening. The outlet reported that the opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito, who was joined by Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch when they voted in conference after oral arguments in December.

Read the statements here:

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
