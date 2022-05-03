Supreme Court Confirms That Leaked Abortion Opinion Draft Is Legitimate

The leaked opinion showing a majority of Supreme Court justices voting to overturn abortion rights is legitimate, according to the public information officer of the Supreme Court.

“Although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case,” Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe said.

Below the official court statement, Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement that he has directed the Marshal of the Court to investigate the source of the leak.

The draft was obtained by Politico and published Monday evening. The outlet reported that the opinion was written by Justice Samuel Alito, who was joined by Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch when they voted in conference after oral arguments in December.

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read the statements here: