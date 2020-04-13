SCOTUS Oral Arguments To Be Done By Teleconference In Cases Delayed By COVID-19

In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court will allow oral arguments to be done over teleconference, as it seeks to keep up with its most important business amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The court announced Monday its plans for teleconference hearings in a “limited” number of cases that were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic — cases that include President Trump’s lawsuits challenging subpoenas for his and his company’s financial records.

The teleconference oral arguments will take place on May 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13, according to the advisory by the court, with the specific dates for the cases in question to be announced once the court has coordinated with the lawyers involved in them.

“In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the Justices and counsel will all participate remotely,” the announcement said. “The Court anticipates providing a live audio feed of these arguments to news media. Details will be shared as they become available.”

Rather than meet in-person as they typically do, the justices have been calling in remotely to conduct their private conferences, with only Chief Justice John Roberts going to the court house itself to hold them.

Read the full advisory, with the specific cases that will be done via teleconference, below: