SCOTUS Oral Arguments To Be Done By Teleconference In Cases Delayed By COVID-19

By
|
April 13, 2020 10:38 a.m.
In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court will allow oral arguments to be done over teleconference, as it seeks to keep up with its most important business amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The court announced Monday its plans for teleconference hearings in a “limited” number of cases that were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic — cases that include President Trump’s lawsuits challenging subpoenas for his and his company’s financial records.

The teleconference oral arguments will take place on May 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13, according to the advisory by the court, with the specific dates for the cases in question to be announced once the court has coordinated with the lawyers involved in them.

“In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the Justices and counsel will all participate remotely,” the announcement said. “The Court anticipates providing a live audio feed of these arguments to news media. Details will be shared as they become available.”

Rather than meet in-person as they typically do, the justices have been calling in remotely to conduct their private conferences, with only Chief Justice John Roberts going to the court house itself to hold them.

Read the full advisory, with the specific cases that will be done via teleconference, below:

The Court will hear oral arguments by telephone conference on May 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13 in a limited number of previously postponed cases. The following cases will be assigned argument dates after the Clerk’s Office has confirmed the availability of counsel:

18-9526, McGirt v. Oklahoma
19-46, United States Patent and Trademark Office v. Booking.com B.V.
19-177, Agency for International Development v. Alliance for Open Society International, Inc.
19-267, Our Lady of Guadalupe School v. Morrissey-Berru, and 19-348, St. James School v. Biel
19-431, Little Sisters of the Poor Saints Peter and Paul Home v. Pennsylvania, and 19-454, Trump v. Pennsylvania
19-465, Chiafalo v. Washington
19-518, Colorado Department of State v. Baca
19-631, Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants, Inc.
19-635, Trump v. Vance
19-715, Trump v. Mazars USA, LLP, and 19-760, Trump v. Deutsche Bank AG

In keeping with public health guidance in response to COVID-19, the Justices and counsel will all participate remotely.The Court anticipates providing a live audio feed of these arguments to news media. Details will be shared as they become available.

The Court Building remains open for official business, but most Court personnel are teleworking. The Court Building remains closed to the public until further notice.

Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter.
