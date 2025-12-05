© 2025 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
News

Supreme Court Will Hear Birthright Citizenship Case, for Real This Time

by
12.05.25 | 2:56 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: U.S. President Donald Trump greets Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Justice Brett Kavanaugh looks on ahead of the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House... WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: U.S. President Donald Trump greets Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Justice Brett Kavanaugh looks on ahead of the State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump delivers his third State of the Union to the nation the night before the U.S. Senate is set to vote in his impeachment trial. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) MORE LESS

Lawsuits have been percolating over President Trump’s unprecedented attempt to undermine birthright citizenship since the beginning of his second term, but it took until Friday for the Supreme Court to announce that it will hear the case on the merits. 

A previous iteration of the fight over Trump’s executive order — that would deprive the children of “temporary visitors” and “illegal aliens” of automatic citizenship if they’re born in the United States — had reached the Court already, although the Court did not rule on the actual question of whether Trump’s order complied with the Constitution. As a result of that case, in June, the Court dramatically narrowed district courts’ ability to issue nationwide injunctions, the method by which multiple federal judges had blocked the new birthright citizenship policy from going into effect. 

That order left the door open to class action lawsuits as a means of challenging the policy, which the ACLU used after the summer ruling. Now the Court will decide whether the policy violates the Citizenship Clause — “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside” — and the law that codifies it.

The Court has yet to announce a date for oral argument. 

It will be a significant test of the right-wing justices’ loyalty to the president. The theory, once fringe, has permeated conservative legal thought in the Trump era.

Kate Riga is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
Includes: 
3
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. Avatar for 1gg 1gg says:

    Well, that’s one way to get rid of a wife without paying out the prenup, right Donnie.

  2. The photo of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh looking adoringly at DJT makes me want to vomit. Whatever happened to fidelity to the U.S. Constitution, strict construction interpretations, and the rule of law??

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for 1gg Avatar for benthere

Continue Discussion
LATEST
News
Indiana House Approves Gerrymandered Map. Now It’ll Go to Senate After Trump Threats
12.05.25 | 1:59 pm
Cafe
3 States Are Challenging Precedent Against Posting the Ten Commandments in Public Schools
12.05.25 | 12:00 pm
Morning Memo
Lindsey Halligan Still Cosplaying as U.S. Attorney
12.05.25 | 10:43 am