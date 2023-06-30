Supreme Court’s Right Wing Strikes Down Biden Student Debt Relief Plan

Latest
June 30, 2023 10:44 a.m.
The Supreme Court’s right-wing majority rejected President Joe Biden’s student loan debt relief plan Friday, the expected last day of its term.

“The HEROES Act allows the Secretary to ‘waive or modify’ existing statutory or regulatory provisions applicable to financial assistance programs under the Education Act, but does not allow the Secretary to rewrite that statute to the extent of canceling $430 billion of student loan principal,” Chief Justice John Roberts writes for the majority.

The decision is a six-three split, with Justice Elena Kagan writing the dissent for the liberals. Justice Amy Coney Barrett also wrote a concurring opinion.

Roberts employs a “major questions” argument, a faddish right-wing legal theory that nixes usual court deference to executive branch agency actions when those actions are of large “economic and political significance.” Conveniently for the right-wing justices, what actions pass that threshold of significance is completely subjective. 

“The ‘economic and political significance’ of the Secretary’s action is staggering,” Roberts insists.

The majority rests the crux of its argument on the assertion that the Education Secretary is only allowed to “modify” student loan programs, and that the Biden administration’s relief goes too far beyond that definition. 

“The Secretary’s plan has ‘modified’ the cited provisions only in the same sense that ‘the French Revolution ‘modified’ the status of the French nobility’—it has abolished them and supplanted them with a new regime entirely,” Roberts writes with a flourish.

The Court also rejected a separate challenge to the debt relief plan Friday, finding that the respondents lacked standing.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
