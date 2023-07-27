Superseding Indictment In MAL Case Adds News Charges Against Trump And A New Defendant

Latest
2 hours ago
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 29: U.S. President Donald Trump pauses during a news conference at the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House February 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Department of Health in Washi... WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 29: U.S. President Donald Trump pauses during a news conference at the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House February 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. Department of Health in Washington State has reported the first death in the U.S. related to the coronavirus. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 27, 2023 6:36 p.m.
Special Counsel Jack Smith brought charges against an additional Mar-a-Lago employee on Thursday, bringing the number of those charged in Trump’s alleged attempt to retain national security records to three.

The new defendant is Carlos De Oliviera, a Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker.

Smith is bringing charges of false statements against Oliviera, and is bringing new charges against co-defendant Walt Nauta and Trump. They include charges of corruptly altering or destroying a record and altering or destroying an object.

Prosecutors also added another charge of willful retention against Trump.

De Oliviera also faces a charge of conspiracy to obstruct justice, which Trump and Nauta also face.

De Oliviera, prosecutors say, helped Nauta move documents away from the area of a search that Trump’s attorneys were conducting in response to a grand jury subpoena.

But he first came onto the radar of those following the probe for reportedly using the pool to flood a room which held servers that had footage for security cameras at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump, prosecutors say, asked an employee to delete camera footage at Mar-a-Lago as investigators examined the case.

“De Oliveira told Trump Employee 4 that their convo should remain between the two of them…De Oliveira told Trump Employee 4 that ‘the boss’ wanted the server deleted,” the updated indictment reads.

Read the indictment below:

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
