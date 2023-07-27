Superseding Indictment In MAL Case Adds News Charges Against Trump And A New Defendant

Special Counsel Jack Smith brought charges against an additional Mar-a-Lago employee on Thursday, bringing the number of those charged in Trump’s alleged attempt to retain national security records to three.



The new defendant is Carlos De Oliviera, a Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker.

Smith is bringing charges of false statements against Oliviera, and is bringing new charges against co-defendant Walt Nauta and Trump. They include charges of corruptly altering or destroying a record and altering or destroying an object.

Prosecutors also added another charge of willful retention against Trump.

De Oliviera also faces a charge of conspiracy to obstruct justice, which Trump and Nauta also face.

De Oliviera, prosecutors say, helped Nauta move documents away from the area of a search that Trump’s attorneys were conducting in response to a grand jury subpoena.

But he first came onto the radar of those following the probe for reportedly using the pool to flood a room which held servers that had footage for security cameras at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump, prosecutors say, asked an employee to delete camera footage at Mar-a-Lago as investigators examined the case.



“De Oliveira told Trump Employee 4 that their convo should remain between the two of them…De Oliveira told Trump Employee 4 that ‘the boss’ wanted the server deleted,” the updated indictment reads.

Read the indictment below: