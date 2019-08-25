GOP Donors Refuse To Help Rescue Steve King’s Struggling Reelection Campaign

Apparently Rep. Steve King’s (R-IA) become too toxic for his own party.

The Daily Beast reported on Sunday that King, notorious for his racist comments about immigrants and white supremacy, is struggling to raise funds for his reelection campaign.

King’s colleagues and corporate PACs have completely abandoned the Iowa Republican, according to the Daily Beast. To add insult to injury, some of King’s former donors are now directing to his primary challenger, Iowa state Sen. Randy Feenstra (R), instead.

However, King still has some support: Former Rep. Todd Akin (R-MO), who torpedoed his own reelection campaign in 2012 after making bizarre comments about “legitimate rape,” donated $2,000 to King’s campaign in April after the Iowa congressman told the New York Times he didn’t understand why white supremacy was “offensive.”

GOP leaders began turning on King after the Times interview by stripping him of his committee assignments. The party’s repudiation of King accelerated this month when he publicly speculated whether the population would exist without rape or incest.