Moore Is Done With CNN, Says It Gave Him The Political Equivalent Of ‘Salmonella’

Former almost-Federal Reserve Board nominee Stephen Moore explained to radio station WMAL why he would not return to CNN as an analyst: “you go to restaurant and you get salmonella, you don’t go back to that restaurant.”

“They basically begged me to come over from Fox and they begged me to sign a renewal for my contract,” he said. “Then literally, the day after I was announced for the Fed, they turned their knives against me. They were vicious and vile.”



Moore was felled by a combination of scandals, including his own sexist past writings, trouble with the IRS and a joke about evicting “a black family from public housing” when the Obamas left the White House.

