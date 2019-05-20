Latest
1 hour ago
Cohen To Congress: I ‘Believe’ Sekulow Knew About Trump Tower Moscow Lie
Elijah Cummings Donald Trump Oversight Committee subpoena
4 hours ago
READ: Judge Smacks Down Trump Bid To Halt House Subpoena To Accountant
5 hours ago
No One Seems To Feel Bad About Nigel Farage Getting Hit With A Milkshake
news

Moore Is Done With CNN, Says It Gave Him The Political Equivalent Of ‘Salmonella’

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 31: Stephen Moore of The Heritage Foundation is interviewed by CQ in his Washington office, August 31, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group
By
May 20, 2019 3:46 pm

Former almost-Federal Reserve Board nominee Stephen Moore explained to radio station WMAL why he would not return to CNN as an analyst: “you go to restaurant and you get salmonella, you don’t go back to that restaurant.”

“They basically begged me to come over from Fox and they begged me to sign a renewal for my contract,” he said. “Then literally, the day after I was announced for the Fed, they turned their knives against me. They were vicious and vile.”


Moore was felled by a combination of scandals, including his own sexist past writings, trouble with the IRS and a joke about evicting “a black family from public housing” when the Obamas left the White House.

Here’s TPM’s deep dive on Moore’s rise and fall.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: