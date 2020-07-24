Latest
Trump Says He Could Send Up To 75,000 Federal Agents Into American Cities
Fauci Says He And His Family Have Been Assigned Security Detail Due To 'Serious Threats'
Senate Approves Proposal To Strip Confederate Names From Army Bases By Veto-Proof Majority

Stephen Miller Says Feds Occupying Portland 'Should Be Celebrated As Heroes'

Senior White House Adviser Stephen Miller is seen during an immigration event with President Donald Trump on June 22, 2018. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
July 24, 2020

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller painted the federal agents occupying Portland, Oregon, some of whom have been “proactively” arresting nonviolent protesters, as brave soldiers on Thursday night.

“You have a hundred [Department of Homeland Security] officers standing up against that lawless mob,” Miller told Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “They should be celebrated. They should be celebrated as heroes.”

Under President Donald Trump’s orders, the DHS and Justice Department have been sending their agents to Portland to crack down on the protests against anti-Black police brutality. Oregon and Portland officials have demanded that the administration withdraw its forces from the city as the agents teargas, beat, and even whisk away protesters in unmarked vans–all while refusing to wear ID.

The federal officers’ aggressive tactics in Portland and Lafayette Square in D.C. last month are now under investigation by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

Cristina Cabrera is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
