Stephen Miller Says Feds Occupying Portland ‘Should Be Celebrated As Heroes’

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller painted the federal agents occupying Portland, Oregon, some of whom have been “proactively” arresting nonviolent protesters, as brave soldiers on Thursday night.

“You have a hundred [Department of Homeland Security] officers standing up against that lawless mob,” Miller told Fox News host Tucker Carlson. “They should be celebrated. They should be celebrated as heroes.”

Under President Donald Trump’s orders, the DHS and Justice Department have been sending their agents to Portland to crack down on the protests against anti-Black police brutality. Oregon and Portland officials have demanded that the administration withdraw its forces from the city as the agents teargas, beat, and even whisk away protesters in unmarked vans–all while refusing to wear ID.

The federal officers’ aggressive tactics in Portland and Lafayette Square in D.C. last month are now under investigation by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz.

Watch Miller below: