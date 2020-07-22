Latest
13 hours ago
‘F*ck Them Over Later’: Inside The Massive Alleged Bribery Scheme Rocking Ohio
16 hours ago
Trump Goes All In On Rigging The System To Advance White Rural Political Power
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 17: Republican Conference Chairman Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) speaks during a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the Impeachment Proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Liz Cheney
17 hours ago
Gaetz Demands Cheney’s Ouster After She’s Piled On At House GOP Meeting

DHS Chief Says His Federal Agents Are ‘Proactively’ Arresting People In Portland

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf speaks during a press conference on the actions taken by Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security agents in Portland during continued protests at the US Customs and Border Patrol headquarters on July 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Chad Wolf
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf speaks during a press conference at the US Customs and Border Patrol headquarters on July 21, 2020. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
By
|
July 22, 2020 8:05 a.m.

Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf spun his unidentified federal agents’ random detainment of nonviolent anti-police brutality protesters in Portland, Oregon as some kind of pre-crime measure on Tuesday night.

“Because we don’t have that local support, that local law enforcement support, we are having to go out and proactively arrest individuals,” Wolf said during an interview on Fox News. “And we need to do that because we need to hold them accountable.”

He derided the “ridiculous” notion that federal law enforcement shouldn’t take over a city without local leaders’ permission.

“You need to hold individuals accountable, and when we don’t do that, I think we get what we see in Portland today,” the Trump administration official said.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has repeatedly demanded that the Trump administration withdraw the feds from his city, asserting during a CNN interview on Sunday that their presence is “actually leading to more violence and more vandalism.”

“People are being literally scooped off the street into unmarked vans, rental cars, apparently,” Wheeler said. “They are being denied probable cause. And they are denied due process.”

Watch Wolf below:

Introducing
The TPM Journalism Fund: A New Way To Support TPM
We're launching the TPM Journalism Fund as an additional way for readers and members to support TPM. Every dollar contributed goes toward:
  • -Hiring More Journalists
  • -Providing free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • -Supporting independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE Learn More
Are you experiencing financial hardship?
Apply for a free community-supported membership
Are you a student?
Apply for a free student membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30