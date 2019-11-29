Miller Facing No Internal Punishment For Leaked Emails

As made apparent by his Tuesday accompaniment of President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One, White House senior adviser Stephen Miller is facing no internal punishment for his leaked emails peppered with white nationalist talking points.

According to the Washington Post, the White House has defended Miller in the face of his now-public ideologies, and congressional Republicans are offering few criticisms of their own.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham bashed the Southern Poverty Law Center, which published the emails, as a “far-left smear organization.”

Miller’s emails showed a fixation on crime committed by immigrants and people of color, and regurgitated ideas birthed on the fringes of white supremacy. His ideology has permeated the administration’s immigration policies, as he has been the chief architect of the nearly universal tightening of limitations on immigration.

He sent the messages to Breitbart writer Katie McHugh in 2015, when he was working as an aide to former Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL).