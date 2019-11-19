GOP Rep. Claims Her Constituents Have ‘Many Concerns’ About Hunter Biden, Burisma

Latest
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., questions Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, as they testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, during a public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. Rep. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) questions Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, National Security Council Director for European Affairs and Jennifer Williams, adviser to Vice President Mike P... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19: U.S. Rep. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) questions Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, National Security Council Director for European Affairs and Jennifer Williams, adviser to Vice President Mike Pence for European and Russian Affairs during testimony before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. The committee is hearing testimony during the third day of open hearings in the impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump, whom House Democrats say held back U.S. military aid for Ukraine while demanding it investigate his political rivals. (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin - Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 19, 2019 1:47 p.m.
While questioning Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) made difficult-to-believe claims about her constituents’ interests in the former vice president’s son and his role in a Ukrainian gas company.

After asking Vindman about corruption in Ukraine, Stefanik asked Vindman to confirm aspects of his previous testimony about the business operations of Burisma.

You also testified that regarding Burisma, money laundering, tax evasion, comports with your understanding of how business is done in Ukraine; is that correct?” she asked. 

I’m not aware of specific incidents, but my understanding is that it would not be out of the realm of the possible for Burisma,” he said.

“I know that my constituents in New York-21 have many concerns about the fact that Hunter Biden, the son of the vice president, sat on the board of a corrupt company like Burisma,” she said. “The Obama administration’s State Department was also concerned. And yet Adam Schiff refuses to allow this committee to call Hunter Biden despite our requests. Every witness who has testified and has been asked this has answered yes. Do you agree that Hunter Biden on the board of Burisma has the potential for the appearance of a conflict of interest? 

“Certainly the potential, yes,” Vindman responded. 

Stefanik has positioned herself as an aggressive member of the minority throughout the course of the public impeachment hearings in recent days, including attempting to pull one particular stunt. As TPM noted last week, during the testimony of former Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) attempted to break bipartisan agreed-upon rules in order to allow Stefanik to take up the remainder of his and the attorney’s 45 min for questioning. Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) put a stop to the stunt, insisting the either Nunes or the attorney wrap up the questioning.

Not long after Schiff halted the proceedings, conservative media outlets, predictably, wrote up the incident, painting it as a sexist attack by Schiff.

Nicole Lafond (@Nicole_Lafond)  is a senior newswriter for TPM based in New York. She has a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Illinois.
