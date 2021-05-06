Latest
In Interview With Bannon, Stefanik Cozies Up To Big Lie While Praising Sketchy AZ Audit

May 6, 2021 2:01 p.m.

As House GOP leadership openly boosts her bid to replace Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as conference chair, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) on Thursday flirted openly with former President Trump’s election fraud falsehoods during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast.

Bannon, who served as Trump’s White House strategist and was among the 143 people granted clemency in the hours before the former president left office, asked Stefanik to weigh in on the sketchy “audit” of 2020 election results in Arizona’s largest county.

Stefanik replied that she “fully supports” the battleground state’s so-called “audit.”

“We want transparency and answers for the American people — what are the Democrats so afraid of?” Stefanik said.

Stefanik’s remarks on Bannon’s podcast came a day after the former President revived his post-insurrection attacks against prominent Republicans.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, Trump made clear that he has not let go of his grudge against Cheney, and revived attacks against former Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for ratifying President Biden’s electoral victory.

Trump issued another statement later Wednesday announcing his endorsement of Stefanik to replace Cheney as House GOP conference chair.

“We want leaders who believe in the Make America Great Again movement, and prioritize the values of America First. Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for GOP Conference Chair,” Trump said. “Elise is a tough and smart communicator!”

Stefanik thanked Trump for his “100% support” while attacking Democrats.

Stefanik’s new embrace of Trump’s stolen election narrative comes as House Republicans suggesting that Cheney’s ouster is in the cards precisely because of her vehement criticism of Trump.

Stefanik was openly boosted by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) to replace Cheney as conference chair. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has also reportedly been rallying for Stefanik to many Republicans, according to Punchbowl News.

Watch Stefanik’s remarks below:

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
