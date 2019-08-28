Latest
4 hours ago
Several Fox News Analysts Remind Trump They Don’t Work For Him
5 hours ago
Kirsten Gillibrand Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race
6 hours ago
Is The NRA Financially Bleeding Out?
news

Splinter Wins Court Battle Against Ex-Trump Campaign Aide Jason Miller

Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America
By
August 28, 2019 5:59 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

A federal judge ruled in favor of Gizmodo Media Group (now known as G/O Media) on Tuesday in former Trump campaign aide Jason Miller’s $100 million defamation lawsuit against the media company’s news website Splinter.

Miller filed the defamation suit in October 2018 over Splinter’s report on a court filing containing allegations that Miller had slipped a former mistress an abortion pill.

Judge Cecilia Altonaga, of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, wrote in her opinion that the article’s alleged inaccuracies cited by Miller didn’t misrepresent the court filing and that there were “no material facts in dispute” that could defeat GMG’s defense.

Altonaga also wrote in her opinion that “Under New York’s fair report privilege, codified in section 74 of its Civil Rights Law, “A civil action cannot be maintained against any person, firm, or corporation, for the publication of a fair and true report of any judicial proceeding….”

“We are gratified by the Judge’s ruling which recognizes that our reporters were simply doing their jobs and that they are protected by the law,” G/O Media said in a statement.

Read the court filing below:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: