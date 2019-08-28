Splinter Wins Court Battle Against Ex-Trump Campaign Aide Jason Miller

A federal judge ruled in favor of Gizmodo Media Group (now known as G/O Media) on Tuesday in former Trump campaign aide Jason Miller’s $100 million defamation lawsuit against the media company’s news website Splinter.

Miller filed the defamation suit in October 2018 over Splinter’s report on a court filing containing allegations that Miller had slipped a former mistress an abortion pill.

Judge Cecilia Altonaga, of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, wrote in her opinion that the article’s alleged inaccuracies cited by Miller didn’t misrepresent the court filing and that there were “no material facts in dispute” that could defeat GMG’s defense.

Altonaga also wrote in her opinion that “Under New York’s fair report privilege, codified in section 74 of its Civil Rights Law, “A civil action cannot be maintained against any person, firm, or corporation, for the publication of a fair and true report of any judicial proceeding….”

“We are gratified by the Judge’s ruling which recognizes that our reporters were simply doing their jobs and that they are protected by the law,” G/O Media said in a statement.

Read the court filing below: