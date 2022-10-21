Latest
3 hours ago
Jan. 6 Committee Issues Trump Subpoena With Special Focus On His Use Of Signal
3 hours ago
Biden Vows He ‘Will Not Yield’ To GOP’s Debt-Ceiling Extortion On Medicare And Social Security
4 hours ago
WaPo: Iran, China Intel Was Among Classified Docs Seized At Mar-a-Lago

Special Master Calls Out Trump For Blown Deadline

Former US President Donald J Trump waves while playing golf at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, on September 13, 2022. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
October 21, 2022 12:57 p.m.

After President Trump blew a deadline in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, the special master called him out and gave him to the close of business today to remedy the delinquency.

Per an earlier order from the special master, U.S District Judge Raymond Dearie for the Eastern District of New York, both sides had to file by Thursday a list of unresolved disputes between them over a subset of the records seized by the FBI in its August raid.

The Justice Department filed its own rundown of the disputed documents in a timely fashion, but Trump attorney Jim Trusty seemed to unilaterally give himself four extra days to file. In a brief letter Thursday night, Trusty disputed claims that the DOJ had made about what documents that Trump wants shielded from the investigation, and added that Trump would file its full response on Monday.

Dearie wasn’t having it with the blown deadline and self-appointed new deadline. In a Friday order, Dearie said that Trump’s filings were now “untimely” and that he needed to submit his position by close of business on Friday.

Dearie’s chambers told TPM that close of business would be 6 p.m. on Friday.

Trump asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon for the Southern District of Florida to appoint Dearie as special master, apparently believing that his role in signing off on the Carter Page FISA warrant would pre-position him against the government.

Instead, Dearie has tried to force Trump to back up his claims with evidence. That has culminated in attorneys for the former President trying to ignore the special master.

The letters are intended to lay out what records each side believes are privileged, and for what reason. The DOJ said on Thursday that Trump was making over-the-top claims about what records were subject to executive privilege, what documents were personal records, and what records were, somehow, both.

Author Headshot
Josh Kovensky is an investigative reporter for Talking Points Memo, based in New York. He previously worked for the Kyiv Post in Ukraine, covering politics, business, and corruption there.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriter:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: