Special Counsel Subpoenas 4 Key Counties For Trump Comms Around 2020 Election

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the Justice Department’s criminal investigations into Trump, has subpoenaed local officials in Arizona, Wisconsin and Michigan for any and all communications with the former president surrounding the 2020 election.

The subpoenas go to four counties in swing states where the Trump campaign sought to reverse the election results in 2020.

They are Dane County, Wisconsin, Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, Maricopa County, Arizona, and Wayne County, Michigan, the Washington Post reported.

Smith, who was appointed by Garland last month, is not known to have issued any subpoenas before this batch of demands.

The subpoenas request any and all communications with the Trump campaign, Trump, and a series of aides that include 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien and attorneys Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, John Eastman, and Cleta Mitchell.

Per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the subpoena to the Wisconsin counties also asks for communications with attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Jim Troupis. The date range for all of the subpoenas is reportedly for communications between June 1, 2020 to Jan. 20, 2021.

The subpoenas suggest a broader look at the campaign to reverse the election result than the DOJ has so far shown, nearly two years after the Capitol insurrection.

But the requests under Smith point not only to a broad review, but a deep review as well. Chesebro, for example, drafted the initial memos that sketched out the scheme to install fake, pro-Trump electors in states that Biden won. He also provided legal advice to the Trump campaign as it sought to use the January 6 certification session as a last-ditch platform to reverse Biden’s win.

Other reported recipients of the subpoena — like John Eastman — helmed the Trump campaign’s legal efforts nationwide, and put forth a theory that would have seen Vice President Mike Pence unilaterally reject electoral votes submitted by states that Biden won so that Republican-controlled legislatures could award Trump a victory, contrary to Biden’s winning vote totals in those states.

A California federal judge called Eastman’s activity earlier this year “a coup in search of a legal theory,” and said that he had uncovered evidence to suggest that the conservative movement attorney had misled a Georgia federal court.

Smith, per the Washington Post’s characterization of the subpoena, appears to be reviewing the pressure that Trump and those around him placed on local election officials in the weeks and months before January 6.

In Michigan’s Wayne County, for example, Trump reportedly called the Republican chairwoman of the county board of canvassers after she initially voted against certifying the local election results.

The Trump campaign had also sued to invalidate results in Wayne County, where Detroit is located. That lawsuit included more than 100 affidavits which were not only ridiculed as absurd in the press, but whose incorporation in a subsequent “Kraken” lawsuit led a Michigan federal judge to conclude were fraudulent.

This story is developing.