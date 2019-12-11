Latest
Sinclair Drops Boris Epshteyn As Analyst In Favor Of Investigative Journalism

By
|
December 11, 2019 1:59 p.m.
Sinclair Broadcast Group is ditching its star political analysts, including former Trump aide Boris Epshteyn, in favor of investigative journalism.

According to an NBC report Wednesday, the network said in a statement to staff that the move signals its direction toward “expanding our local investigative journalism footprint in our daily newscasts.”

“We have to shine a light on our value proposition every quarter hour, in every newscast,” the company said in a statement obtained by NBC. “Therefore, we will be expanding our local investigative journalism footprint in our daily newscasts. We are excited to dedicate more time in our newscasts to report on critical and relevant issues.”

The statement also announced the upcoming departures of both Epshteyn, who previously worked as a special assistant to President Trump, and Ameshia Cross.

Epshteyn was featured in controversial must-run segments local stations were required to broadcast. One such segment downplayed the Trump administration’s family separation policy, pinning the opposition to the effort on “liberals” and the media.

A source told NBC on Wednesday that although he will no longer serve as a political commentator, “Boris will be moving into a sales-focused role with the company.”

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
