Journalists Mourn Death Of Progressive ‘Giant,’ Media Writer Simon Maloy

Journalists took to Twitter on Monday morning to express grief and offer condolences to the family and colleagues of Simon Maloy, a journalist and writer who died recently of colon cancer.

Media Matters, where Maloy most recently worked as a senior writer, announced his passing on Monday morning in a blog post. Maloy had been battling colon cancer for a year and a half.

Maloy left behind a wife and two young sons. Colleagues and followers reacted to the news with shock and grief across Twitter Monday, calling him a “giant” for the progressive movement and democracy as a whole. Many said he was one of the smartest and wittiest writers on Twitter, pointing to his last tweet as attestation.

Maloy contributed to TPM’s “Golden Dukes” scandal contest as a guest judge for several years.

We lost @SimonMaloy today. He was brilliant, and kind, and the funniest person on this website. I can’t capture what he meant to us as a beloved colleague and friend. He first joined @mmfa in 2014 as an intern, and some of us have worked with him for more than a decade. https://t.co/6b6YFV2qQ9 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) June 10, 2019

The Media Matters team, the progressive movement and our democracy lost a giant this morning. Simon was such a gift to all of us and will continue to be. Please consider supporting his family belowhttps://t.co/PdOWKJvmST — Rebecca Lenn (@beccalenn) June 10, 2019

Just learned that @SimonMaloy has died. Such a good, kind, FUNNY writer and guy. He leaves behind his wife & 2 very young boys. https://t.co/u3ut6LLY26 Look at this beautiful family. Simon wrote me a very sweet note when my son Henry died last year. I will miss him. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) June 10, 2019

My cousin Simon, one of the best people on this site and in real life, died this week. I'm going to miss him a lot. Please considering giving to his beautiful young family. https://t.co/tjpyZfI86z https://t.co/SwfZCUjM2z — Ryu Spaeth (@RyuSpaeth) June 10, 2019

I didn't have the opportunity to work as closely or for as long with Simon as many of my co-workers, but I was a long-time fan of his writing and I feel lucky to have met such a smart, kind, utterly hilarious human being. Rest in peace, Simon. https://t.co/EjKnost2dO — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 10, 2019

Public grieving always feels weird, thinking too much about how you're grieving does too, but let me just say that it's A Fitting Tribute To @SimonMaloy that His Final Tweet is about baseball and jokes and the way words sound, and is funny as all hell — Alan Pyke (@PykeA) June 10, 2019

I'm going to miss @SimonMaloy. He was an amazing writer and a good co-worker, as funny IRL as he was on Twitter. Talking to him (or teasing him about the tiny coffee maker on his desk) always brightened my day. Please donate to help his family if you can. https://t.co/8NWzzuKatQ — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) June 10, 2019