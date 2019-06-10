Latest
Journalists Mourn Death Of Progressive ‘Giant,’ Media Writer Simon Maloy

Ben Dimiero
By
June 10, 2019 11:51 am

Journalists took to Twitter on Monday morning to express grief and offer condolences to the family and colleagues of Simon Maloy, a journalist and writer who died recently of colon cancer.

Media Matters, where Maloy most recently worked as a senior writer, announced his passing on Monday morning in a blog post. Maloy had been battling colon cancer for a year and a half.

Maloy left behind a wife and two young sons. Colleagues and followers reacted to the news with shock and grief across Twitter Monday, calling him a “giant” for the progressive movement and democracy as a whole. Many said he was one of the smartest and wittiest writers on Twitter, pointing to his last tweet as attestation.

Maloy contributed to TPM’s “Golden Dukes” scandal contest as a guest judge for several years.

