Shots Fired: WV Now Offering Hunting Rifles And Shotguns As Part Of Vaccine Lottery

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) announced on Tuesday that he had beefed up his COVID-19 vaccine lottery program on Tuesday with some very American prizes.

Get your first shot “and absolutely you could win something that would be phenomenal,” Justice said during his briefing.

The first lottery on Father’s Day, June 20, will give away five custom hunting rifles and five custom hunting shotguns, along with two “brand new, custom-fitted” trucks.

Other prizes include two four-year scholarships to any West Virginia school, two 25-weekend getaway passes to the state’s parks, five lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, and a million dollars.

The weekly lottery will continue until the final draw on August 4.

West Virginia paved the way for states’ vaccine incentive programs, beginning in April with Justice’s proposal to give every young person a $100 savings bond after getting vaccinated.

Other states have followed suit, with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) launching a “shottery” with a lottery prize of one million dollars for adults who’ve received at least one shot.