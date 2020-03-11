Sessions Praises Trump For ‘So Effectively’ Carrying Out Agenda Even After Endorsement Snub

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions can apparently still find it within himself to extol President Donald Trump, even after Trump pointedly endorsed Sessions’ GOP primary rival in the Alabama Senate race on Tuesday.

Sessions responded to the slight Wednesday morning by acknowledging that Trump “can endorse anyone he chooses.” But he still vowed to uphold the President’s agenda.

“Even before he declared for the presidency, I fought for the principles that Donald Trump so effectively advocated in the campaign and has advanced as President,” he tweeted. “I believed in those principles then, I have always fought for them, and I will continue to do so.”

The ex-Trump official then issued a somewhat more defiant missive several hours later.

“Nothing the President can do will deter me from supporting this agenda, because my principles, just like my faith, are fundamental to who I am and immovable,” Sessions tweeted.

“We are Alabama,” he continued. “Nobody tells us how to vote or what to do.”

In a clear effort to humiliate his former attorney general, Trump endorsed former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday via Twitter as Sessions and Tuberville go to bat in a runoff election.

“He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down!” Trump said of Tuberville.

Even years after Sessions’ resignation, Trump has been unrestrained in his contempt for the former official after Sessions recused himself from all inquiries related to Russian election interference, which paved the way for Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s sprawling investigation.