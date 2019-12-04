Seriously? Nunes Accuses Democrats Of Peddling Conspiracy Theories About Him

Are we really going there, Devin?

House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes (R-CA), who has spent most of his committee’s impeachment proceedings attempting to legitimize bogus conspiracy theories about Ukraine, accused Democrats on Wednesday of spreading conspiracy theories about him.

“I think it’s what happens when it shows that you’re losing and you’re losing badly, right, when you’re willing to take phone records and then contrive up new conspiracy theories,” Nunes told reporters, according to the Hill.

Those phone records, which were included in the House Intel Committee Democrats’ newly released impeachment report, showed that the congressman had multiple calls with Rudy Giuliani around the same time the former New York mayor was working to get Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch ousted — a key operation in Giuliani’s efforts to force Ukraine into digging up dirt on Joe Biden.

“I haven’t actually been able to read how they’ve detailed this, but what I’m hearing is that it’s some new conspiracy theory about how we’re now involved with the firing of an ambassador or something,” Nunes said on Wednesday. “I mean it’s really crazy town.”

Nunes, a stalwart Trump defender, didn’t seem nearly as skeptical of conspiracy theories several weeks ago when he repeatedly asked impeachment witnesses about President Donald Trump and Giuliani’s false claims of Ukrainian election interference and Biden’s ties to Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company. He and several of Trump’s other Republican allies have peddled the conspiracy theories in an effort to shield Trump from impeachment.