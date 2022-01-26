Latest
1 hour ago ago
MyPillow Guy Just Decides To Stop Complying With Dominion Suit Discovery Process
INDIALANTIC, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2021/07/31: U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) addresses supporters at a Matt Gaetz Florida Man Freedom Tour event at the Hilton Melbourne Beach.Gaetz has been touring the country with controversial fellow Congresswoman, Marjorie Taylor Greene, however Greene did not appear at this event. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
2 hours ago ago
Indicted Shock Jock In Gaetz’s Circle Is Cooperating In Trafficking Probe, Lawyer Says
2 hours ago ago
Justice Stephen Breyer To Retire

Sen. Kelly Doesn’t Support Arizona Dems’ Censure Of Sinema, Spokesperson Says

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly speaks to supporters during the Election Night event at Hotel Congress on November 3, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Courtney Pedroza/Getty Images)
By
|
January 26, 2022 9:16 a.m.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) has spoken out against the Arizona Democratic Party’s (ADP) decision to censure Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) for killing voting rights legislation by voting to uphold the Senate filibuster.

A spokesperson for Kelly’s reelection campaign, Sarah Guggenheimer, told the Arizona Republic on Tuesday that the lawmaker, who had voted with the rest of the Democrats to reform the filibuster last week, “does not support the censure” of his fellow Arizona senator.

“While they came to different decisions on this vote, he looks forward to continuing to work with Senator Sinema on Arizona priorities, as they have done during his first year in the Senate to pass critical infrastructure investments that will create good-paying jobs,” Guggenheimer said.

The ADP board voted to censure Sinema on Saturday over “her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy,” party chair Raquel Terán announced.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Several days prior to the censure, the ADP had put out an angry response to Sinema’s vote that directly compared her actions to that of Kelly, who “courageously voted to defend the voting rights of millions of Arizonans.”

“In the face of unprecedented attacks against our right to vote in this state, he fulfilled his promise to Arizonans — not a singular political party — and chose to protect our safe, popular, and longstanding vote-by-mail system,” the ADP said.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: