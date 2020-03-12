Senate Cancels Its Planned Recess Next Week As Coronavirus Outbreak Worsens

Latest
March 12, 2020
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Thursday afternoon that the chamber has canceled its scheduled recess next week.

It is currently unclear whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) will follow suit by canceling her chamber’s recess next week. Earlier this week, Pelosi told Capitol Hill reporters that “there’s no reason” to change the House’s schedule. Pelosi also said in a closed-door meeting earlier this week that “we are the captains of the ship” and “we are the last to leave” when expressing her conviction that the House would not depart the Capitol any earlier than the scheduled spring recess starting Thursday, according to The Hill.

TPM reported earlier Thursday about rank-and-file Senate Republicans becoming increasingly vocal about their opposition to going on recess without a having voted on a measure addressing COVID-19. McConnell’s recess cancelation announcement came on the heels of Senate Republicans expressing their opposition.

Before McConnell’s announcement, it was unclear whether the Senate would try to push through a coronavirus-related measure in the next day or two, or if it would just cancel next week’s break altogether.

Senators will now have the ability to go home for the weekend, many of them flying to and from Washington, and interact with their constituents. Some lawmakers have already said they planned on going back to their states after Thursday’s final vote. It’s unclear if others will try to reduce the chance of them spreading the virus by staying in Washington through the weekend.

In addition to the coronavirus crisis, the Senate also must deal with a mess that has broken out over the renewal of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, the law that allows law enforcement to seek certain surveillance warrants. The law expires this weekend.

House and Senate leadership had reached a bipartisan deal on a renewal bill that’s passed the House already. But a handful of Senate Republicans have objected to it, and President Trump also suggested on Twitter he might not sign it.

There was some discussion of the Senate doing a short-term extension of the law that would give the Senate time to let the objecting Republicans to offer amendments to the bipartisan proposal. It doesn’t appear that the Senate will vote on a short-term extension before lawmakers leave town.

Author Headshot
Tierney Sneed (@Tierney_Megan)  is a D.C.-based investigative reporter. She focuses on voting rights and previously covered health care for TPM.
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
