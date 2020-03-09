Pelosi Says ‘There’s No Reason’ To Change House Schedule Over Coronavirus

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) doesn’t foresee the closure of the Capitol amid an increase in coronavirus cases across the country.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill Monday, Pelosi repeatedly said “no” when asked about whether the Capitol will be closed off for a period of time to visitors.

When asked about whether she has any plans to change the House’s schedule, Pelosi responded that “at this time, there’s no reason to do so” but that it’s not her decision.

“It’s a security and health decision,” Pelosi said.

On Sunday, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) urged in a letter to the Trump administration to issue paid sick leave requirements for workers impacted by COVID-19.

“In light of reports that the Trump administration is considering new tax cuts for major corporations impacted by the coronavirus, we are demanding that the administration prioritize the health and safety of American workers and their families over corporate interests,” Pelosi and Schumer wrote in the letter Sunday.

