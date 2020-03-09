Latest
3 hours ago
Several Newsrooms Asking Reporters Who Covered CPAC To Self-Quarantine
4 hours ago
Biden Wishes Trump ‘Would Just Be Quiet’ About Coronavirus
5 hours ago
Trump’s Latest Twitter Meme Is Music To The Ears Of QAnon Adherents

Pelosi Says ‘There’s No Reason’ To Change House Schedule Over Coronavirus

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, December 19, 2019. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
March 9, 2020 5:34 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) doesn’t foresee the closure of the Capitol amid an increase in coronavirus cases across the country.

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill Monday, Pelosi repeatedly said “no” when asked about whether the Capitol will be closed off for a period of time to visitors.

When asked about whether she has any plans to change the House’s schedule, Pelosi responded that “at this time, there’s no reason to do so” but that it’s not her decision.

“It’s a security and health decision,” Pelosi said.

On Sunday, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) urged in a letter to the Trump administration to issue paid sick leave requirements for workers impacted by COVID-19.

“In light of reports that the Trump administration is considering new tax cuts for major corporations impacted by the coronavirus, we are demanding that the administration prioritize the health and safety of American workers and their families over corporate interests,” Pelosi and Schumer wrote in the letter Sunday.

Watch Pelosi’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: