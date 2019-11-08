Sen. John Kennedy Defends Pelosi Attacks: What She’s Doing Is ‘Dumb’ And ‘Dangerous’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) isn’t backing down from his attacks against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that he made at a rally for Louisiana’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone Wednesday night.

When asked during a Fox News interview Friday whether he feels he went overboard with his comments about Pelosi — in which he said “it must suck to be that dumb!” — Kennedy insisted that although he didn’t mean to disrespect the House speaker, he believes that what he said is “accurate.”

“I didn’t mean disrespect, but I do think what I said is accurate, and let me say it again: I think what Speaker Pelosi is doing is not only dumb, it’s dangerous,” Kennedy said, arguing that the impeachment inquiry is “partisan” and “100 percent political.”

Kennedy added that the impeachment process “offends” him as an American and that the process is “rigged” — despite how Trump is “not nature’s best diplomat.”

“I understand [Trump] is not nature’s best diplomat, but whether you like him or hate him, this process is rigged,” Kennedy said.

Then he went back to attacking Pelosi.

“I think Speaker Pelosi intends to give the President a fair and impartial firing squad, and she made up her mind before she saw the facts,” Kennedy said.

Watch Kennedy’s remarks below: