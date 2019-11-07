Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 23: U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), pauses while speaking after a closed session before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees on Capitol Hill on October 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper was on Capitol Hill to testify to the committees for the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
It’s Come To This: GOP Will Formally Request Public Whistleblower Testimony
on October 21, 2015 in Washington, DC.
2 hours ago
Will Hurd’s Advice To Fellow GOPers: Stop Saying Racist, Sexist And Homophobic Things
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 19: Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) arrives at the Capitol before the committee meeting with Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire on September 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Acting Director Maguire is set to meet with members of the House Intelligence Committee over a recent whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump by an intel analyst. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Adam Schiff
2 hours ago
Judge Won’t End Fight Over Impeachment Subpoena Even After House Dems Back Down

Sen. John Kennedy Attacks Pelosi: ‘It Must Suck To Be That Dumb’

Republican Senate candidate from Louisiana John Kennedy speaks at a "get-out-the-vote" rally with US President-elect Donald Trump on December 9, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo credit: DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
November 7, 2019 12:39 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Nice burn?

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) had a few words for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) when he joined President Donald Trump at a rally for Louisiana’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone on Wednesday night.

Kennedy began his brief speech with glowing praise of Trump for boosting “the greatest economy in all of human history.”

“And you know what our Democratic friends have done for him?” the Republican senator roared into the mic. “Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to impeach him.”

“I don’t mean any disrespect, but it must suck to be that dumb!” he yelled as the crowd booed.

Kennedy then pivoted to Rispone’s rival, incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), with another bizarre zinger.

“Now, unless you are happy with crappy, I want you to vote for Eddie Rispone for governor,” he declared.

Watch Kennedy below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: