Sen. John Kennedy Attacks Pelosi: ‘It Must Suck To Be That Dumb’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) had a few words for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) when he joined President Donald Trump at a rally for Louisiana’s Republican gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone on Wednesday night.

Kennedy began his brief speech with glowing praise of Trump for boosting “the greatest economy in all of human history.”

“And you know what our Democratic friends have done for him?” the Republican senator roared into the mic. “Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to impeach him.”

“I don’t mean any disrespect, but it must suck to be that dumb!” he yelled as the crowd booed.

Kennedy then pivoted to Rispone’s rival, incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards (D), with another bizarre zinger.

“Now, unless you are happy with crappy, I want you to vote for Eddie Rispone for governor,” he declared.

