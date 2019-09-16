The Secret Service Is Buying Jet Skis To Protect Trump Family During ‘Water Sports’

The Secret Service is buying a pair of jet skis as tools to protect President Donald Trump and his family, who are “very active in water sports,” according to a memo.

The note, reported on Monday by NBC 4 reporter Scott MacFarlane, informs the Department of Homeland Security that the jet skis are needed due to the First Family’s activities during their frequent visits to their beach resorts.

“The First Family is very active in water sports,” the memo reads. “Several family members along with their guest participate in open water activities for which USSS Special Agent Rescue Swimmers are responsible.”

The jet skis will be used by the agency as both training tools and “assets that can be used on a variety of protective missions, as needed,” according to the memo.

According to the memo, Secret Service agents have had to pay for watercraft rentals out of their own pockets.

