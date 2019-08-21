Something No One Asked For: Sean Spicer’s On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Sean Spicer may have fallen from grace, but he’s landed among the stars.

Since leaving the White House podium, Spicer has struggled to land a gig that sticks. He was ridiculed when he made light of lying to the American people during the Emmys, didn’t land the coveted Fox News role he reportedly wanted, wrote a book that clearly wasn’t fact-checked and gave an inebriated interview during the State of the Union this year.

But the former White House press secretary has found an active pursuit: he’s set to be a contestant on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” according to “Good Morning America.” Spicer will play the role of the “star” in the show that pairs B-list (at best) celebrities with professional dancers.

Other celebrities on this season, set to premiere Sept. 26, include Christie Brinkley, Ally Brooke, James Van Der Beek, Ray Lewis, Kate Flannery, Kel Mitchell, Lamar Odom, Karamo Brown, Hannah Brown and Lauren Alaina.

Spicer also has a full-time gig as a reporter for Extra TV, which primarily involves asking people like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about their favorite Oscar nominees.