SCOTUS Declines To Get Involved In Gun-Waving Couple’s Law License Case

Armed homeowners Mark T. and Patricia N. McCloskey stand in front their house as they confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house on June 28, 2020. The protesters called for Krewson's resignation for releasing the names and addresses of residents who suggested defunding the police department. (Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS)
(Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
June 6, 2022 1:08 p.m.

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s appeal of a ruling to suspend their law licenses indefinitely over the infamous 2020 incident when the lawyer couple waved their guns at non-violent Black Lives Matter protesters marching near their home in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Supreme Court of Missouri had suspended the wealthy couple’s law licenses indefinitely in February at the recommendation of Missouri’s Chief Disciplinary Counsel.

However, the state Supreme Court stayed the suspension and put the McCloskeys, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanors related to the gun-waving incident, on a year-long probation, allowing them to continue to practice as long as they don’t break any more laws.

Mark McCloskey is running in the Missouri Senate race to replace outgoing Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO). He’s one of several Republicans vying for the nomination ahead of the states August primaries.

The chief disciplinary counsel had requested in September last year that the couple’s law licenses be suspended after Mark and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to misdemeanor fourth-degree assault and misdemeanor harassment, respectively.

The couple were required to give up their firearms and pay fines as part of their guilty plea, though Mark McCloskey stayed defiant after the hearing, declaring, “I’d do it again.”

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) pardoned the McCloskeys, who had become a cause célèbre for conservatives, several weeks later in August 2021.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
