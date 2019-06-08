Latest
23 mins ago
US Diplomats Find Creative Ways To Fly Pride Flags Despite State Dpt’s Rejection
42 mins ago
Turns Out That The Bulk Of The Deal With Mexico Was Agreed To Ages Before Tariff Threat
7 hours ago
Trump Crows About Deal Reached With Mexico, Suspending His Tariff Threat
news

Schumer Scoffs At Trump For ‘Backing Off’ Tariff Threat Against Mexico

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 09: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to members of the media after he returned to the U.S. Capitol from a meeting at the White House January 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. President Trump walked out of a meeting with congressional leaders at the White House negotiating border security funding and government shutdown, calling it ‚Äúa total waste of time.‚Äù (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
June 8, 2019 5:38 pm

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) mocked President Donald Trump for “backing off” his tariff threat against Mexico, adding that the deal will likely little affect illegal immigration.

“‪Just as I predicted, the president backed off,” he said in a statement. “He says that Mexico will take action to ‘greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States’, but if past is prologue, this is likely to be one of the president’s typical, bogus solutions to justify backing off things like the tariffs, which he precipitously proposed, much to the consternation of the business community nationwide and Republicans in the House and Senate.”

“It is likely to have only a small impact on solving the root causes of Central American migration because many of the components are things Mexico is already doing,” he continued. “President Trump ought to stop acting like a showman and start working with Democrats on our serious proposals to address the nation’s most pressing needs.”

The bulk of the deal, which Trump tweeted about Friday night, seems to consist mostly of concessions Mexico already agreed to months before Trump wielded his tariff cudgel. He was facing hefty pressure from both parties to drop the threat or risk a veto-proof vote nullifying his national emergency declaration.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: