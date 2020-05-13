Schumer Torches WH And Its ‘Minions’ For Attacking ‘People Who Tell The Truth’

Latest
In a pool photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Monday, March 30, 2020. The governor said she suspended state hiring and promotions and vetoed $80 million in new spending in order to steer money to fighting the coronavirus. At the same time, Whitmer said she signed laws with $150 million for the state's response. She said it's too early to know how the economic slowdown related to the virus will affect state revenue but the impact "is going to be real.” (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool)
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) speaks to the media after attending the Senate Democrats’ policy luncheon on Capitol Hill on December 17, 2019. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
May 13, 2020 3:20 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) ripped the White House and GOP lawmakers on Wednesday for smearing President Donald Trump’s political enemies and health experts instead of focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Are you concerned that the White House is censoring the public health information from the most important agency?” MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell asked Schumer, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Yes, I am,” the Democratic leader replied.

The White House has “gotten their minions and Fox News and everywhere else to just personally and vitriolically attack people who tell the truth,” Schumer said.

The New York lawmaker also slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) “ridiculous” attacks on former President Barack Obama and Senate Republicans’ pursuit of “conspiracy theories” about Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden, who happens to be Trump’s Democratic challenger.

“This is amazing to me,” Schumer said. “What alternative universe do they live in, spending their time on discredited conspiracy theories against Obama, against Biden, instead of dealing with with the greatest crisis we’ve had in America in decades and decades and decades? What universe are they in? What is in their heads?”

Watch Schumer below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
