Schumer Urges DNI To Prepare To Protect Whistleblower If Exposed By Trump

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) wants there to be a plan to protect the whistleblower at the center of the House impeachment inquiry in case President Donald Trump exposes him or her.

Schumer (D-NY) sent Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire and Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson a letter on Monday pushing them to prepare in the event Trump manages to unmask the whistleblower, whom the President has threatened with “Big Consequences!”

“In light of these ill-advised statements, the President’s lack of respect for the rule of law and his well-documented habit of condoning violence by his supporters, I am concerned that he may disclose the whistleblower’s identity or cause it to be disclosed,” Schumer wrote. “If that were to happen, the two of you must be prepared to protect the whistleblower from both workplace reprisal and threats to his or her personal safety.”

The Democratic leader also noted that other whistleblowers may come forward, requiring further security measures against retaliation from Trump.

“I therefore ask that you inform me regarding your plans to ensure that these whistleblowers are adequately protected,” he concluded.

Read Schumer’s letter below: