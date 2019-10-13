Schiff Says House Democrats May Not Ask Whistleblower To Testify

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on Sunday that House Democrats may not ask the whistleblower at the heart of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump to testify.

Schiff told CBS’ “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan that before Trump began threatening the whistleblower with “Big Consequences,” Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry “were” interested in having him or her testify.

“Not anymore?” Brennan asked.

“Well, our primary interest right now is making sure that that person is protected,” the Democratic lawmaker said. “Indeed, now there’s more than one whistleblower, that they are protected.”

Schiff said that a testimony from the whistleblower may not be needed since Democrats already have the call record on Trump’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which Trump pushed Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden while discussing military aid to Ukraine.

Democrats want to “identify other evidence” regarding Trump’s decision to freeze nearly $400 million in funds for the aid, according to Schiff.

“It may not be necessary to take steps that might reveal the whistleblower’s identity to do that,” he said. “And we’re going to make sure we protect that whistleblower.”

Watch Schiff below: