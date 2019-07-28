news Russia Probe

Schiff Says Dems Are In ‘Preliminary’ Stage Of Potential Trump Impeachment

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, speaks to reporters about the actions of Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., as the panel continues to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and the web of contacts between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 30, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By
July 28, 2019 1:28 pm
House Intelligence chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on Sunday that Democrats are in the “preliminary” stage of impeaching President Donald Trump.

“Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd pressed Schiff on whether Democrats were pursuing impeachment after they filed for special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury materials on Friday to decide whether or not to begin impeachment proceedings.

“I think that for the purposes of the law and Constitution, where we are now is most accurately described as preliminary to a judicial proceeding,” Schiff said. “And that judicial proceeding is a potential impeachment.”

According to Schiff, getting the grand jury material and seeing the evidence Mueller found in his Russia probe is “the most important thing” right now.

“And the standard the court has set, that we have really set for the court, is are we preliminary to a potential impeachment? And I believe that we are,” the California Democrat said.

