Schiff Says Dems Are In ‘Preliminary’ Stage Of Potential Trump Impeachment

House Intelligence chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on Sunday that Democrats are in the “preliminary” stage of impeaching President Donald Trump.

“Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd pressed Schiff on whether Democrats were pursuing impeachment after they filed for special counsel Robert Mueller’s grand jury materials on Friday to decide whether or not to begin impeachment proceedings.

“I think that for the purposes of the law and Constitution, where we are now is most accurately described as preliminary to a judicial proceeding,” Schiff said. “And that judicial proceeding is a potential impeachment.”

According to Schiff, getting the grand jury material and seeing the evidence Mueller found in his Russia probe is “the most important thing” right now.

“And the standard the court has set, that we have really set for the court, is are we preliminary to a potential impeachment? And I believe that we are,” the California Democrat said.

Watch Schiff speak below: