Schiff: Trump ‘Doesn’t Give A Sh*t About What’s Good For Our Country’

House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) didn’t mince words when summing up his position on President Trump in an interview published by The New Yorker Friday.

When asked by New Yorker staffer Susan Glasser on what he thought had been the most memorable testimony in the impeachment hearings, Schiff brought up diplomat David Holmes overhearing EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s phone call with Trump where the President asked if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would dig up dirt on his political rivals.

Schiff told Glasser that he agreed with Holmes testifying that Trump does not “give a shit about Ukraine” and that he only cares about “the big stuff.”

“That says it all,” Schiff told Glasser. “The President doesn’t give a shit about what’s good for our country, what’s good for Ukraine. It’s all about what’s in it for him personally and for his reelection campaign.”

Schiff added that the particular detail in Holmes’ testimony summed up the impeachment case perfectly.

“That is a perfect summary of this whole scheme,” Schiff said.

Schiff’s interview with The New Yorker comes a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) officially directed Schiff and House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) to proceed with articles of impeachment.

