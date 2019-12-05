Latest
Pelosi Directs Nadler, Schiff To Proceed With Articles Of Impeachment

December 5, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) officially directed the chairmen of the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees to proceed with articles of impeachment.

Standing in front of a cluster of American flags in the Speaker’s Balcony Hallway, Pelosi delivered the directive, and suggested that House Democrats’ articles of impeachment may focus primarily on abuse of power.

“Our democracy is what is at stake. The President leaves us no choice but to act because he is trying to corrupt, once again, the election for his own benefit,” she said.

“The President has engaged in abuse of power, undermining our national security and jeopardizing the integrity of our elections,” she continued. “Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and our heart full of love for America, today I’m asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment.”

Pelosi was expected to deliver an impeachment inquiry status update on Thursday morning and spent Wednesday evening privately meeting with members of her caucus to survey what articles to pursue. Democrats are currently considering abuse of power and bribery, obstruction of Congress and obstruction of justice, according to people familiar with the meeting who spoke to CNN.

