Dems Slam GOP Senators For Already Deciding Not To Impeach Trump Before Trial

By
|
December 15, 2019 3:03 p.m.
On Sunday, several Democrats ripped Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for already vowing that they won’t impeach President Donald Trump even before the Senate trial begins.

During a joint appearance on ABC News’ “This Week,” Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Jerry Nadler (D-NY) took aim at McConnell for declaring an alliance with Trump’s White House lawyers, and Graham for baldly stating he’s “not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here.”

“They have to pledge to do impartial justice,” Nadler told “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos. “And here you have the majority of the Senate, in effect the foreman of the jury, saying he’s going to work hand in glove with the defense attorney.”

“And that’s in violation of the oath that they’re about to take, and it’s a complete subversion of the constitutional scheme,” he continued.

“I think we see clearly what’s going on here with the comments of Lindsey Graham and others, and that is they don’t want the American people to see the facts,” Schiff said. “They realize what’s been presented in the House is already overwhelming, but there’s more damning evidence to be had, and they don’t want the American people to see that.”

“And I think that’s disgraceful,” he added.

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) told CNN host Jake Tapper that McConnell and Graham’s remarks are symptomatic of Republicans’ acceptance of Trump’s misconduct.

“It’s why I’m so disappointed in my colleagues, this see no evil, hear no evil attitude, that they don’t want to look at anything to–that might disagree with their world view of Republicanism and this President,” he said.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
