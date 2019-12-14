Lindsey Graham Is ‘Not Trying To Pretend To Be A Fair Juror’ In Trump Trial

Latest
US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus (L) fistbumps US Senator Lindsey Graham (R) as they stand alongside US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (2nd-L) and Senior advisor to the president of the United State... US State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus (L) fistbumps US Senator Lindsey Graham (R) as they stand alongside US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (2nd-L) and Senior advisor to the president of the United States Ivanka Trump (2nd-R) while attending a plenary session of the Doha Forum in the Qatari capital on December 14, 2019. (Photo by MUSTAFA ABUMUNES / AFP) (Photo by MUSTAFA ABUMUNES/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 14, 2019 1:52 p.m.
Several Republican senators have avoided commenting on President Donald Trump’s impending impeachment trial by protesting that they intend to serve as impartial jurors.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced Saturday that he isn’t one of them.

“This thing will come to the Senate, and it will die quickly, and I will do everything I can to make it die quickly,” Graham told CNN International’s Becky Anderson, in an interview at the Doha Forum in Qatar.

“I am trying to give a pretty clear signal I have made up my mind,” he added later. “I’m not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here.”

Graham said he didn’t want to hear from any new witnesses; several administration officials followed White House orders and defied subpoenas to appear before House investigators.

“I want this to end as quick as possible for the good of the Senate, for the good of the country,” Graham said. “And I think the best thing for America to do is get this behind us. We know how it’s going to end.”

Was it appropriate for the senator to air his views even before the trial began? Anderson asked.

“Well, I must think so because I’m doing it,” Graham responded.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
