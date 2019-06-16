Schiff: ‘Most Disturbing’ Part Of NYT Report Was Officials Being Too Scared To Tell Trump Their Plans

House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on Sunday that the “most disturbing” part of the New York Times’ report on the U.S.’s efforts to attack Russia’s electric grid was the fact that administration officials were too scared to tell President Donald Trump about them.

“What I found most disturbing about that New York Times story about whether we’re preparing the battlefield in terms of the electrical grid in Russia,” Schiff told CBS host Margaret Brennan, “was the fact that security officials with the administration felt they couldn’t tell this to the President because he might compromise that information in a conversation with the Russians or he might countermand their orders, their military decisions because of the President’s obsequious attitude towards Russia.”

Brennan also asked the California Democrat about his threat to subpoena the FBI for materials on the agency’s counterintelligence probe into Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Schiff said that his threat “has had some impact” and that the FBI has started giving his committee more information on the investigation.

“But we still don’t know just who did the FBI have concerns about,” Schiff said. “What findings did they make?”

