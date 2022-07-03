Latest
3 hours ago
Jan. 6 Panel Members Say New Witnesses Have Come Forward After Hutchinson’s Testimony
4 hours ago
SCOTUS Demands Maryland, Virginia Officials To Stop Protests At Justices’ Homes
2 days ago
Michigan GOPers Introduce Ban On Nonexistent School Drag Shows That They Admit Don’t Exist
2 days ago
Why On Earth Would Biden Do A ‘Deal’ With McConnell For An Anti-Abortion Judge?

Schiff Previews Focus Of Next Jan. 6 Committee Hearing After Hutchinson’s Testimony

Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, is seen on a screen during a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in... Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers, is seen on a screen during a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 9, 2022. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 3, 2022 3:07 p.m.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a member of the Jan. 6 Select Committee, on Sunday said the panel plans to focus on “efforts to assemble” the mob of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol in its next public hearing.

The panel’s next hearing follows damning testimony by Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, last week. In her testimony, Hutchinson detailed Meadows and other Trump aides’ anticipation of violence before Jan. 6, and Trump’s unsuccessful attempts to get the Secret Service to allow him to go to the Capitol after the “Stop the Steal” rally on the Ellipse.

Late last month, the committee announced a reschedule to its upcoming hearings, which were initially only planned to take place in June. The panel said hearings will last until at least July as it “continues to receive additional evidence relevant to our investigation into the violence of January 6th and its causes,” a committee aide told TPM.

During an interview on CBS, Schiff was asked whether the committee has evidence to show that there was communication between far-right militia groups in the Trump White House. In taped testimony aired during the panel’s public hearing last week, Hutchinson said she recalled hearing the words “Oath Keeper” and “Proud Boys” closer to the planning of the “Stop the Steal” rally, “when Mr. Giuliani would be around.”

Schiff declined to get into details on what the panel will present in its upcoming hearings, but confirmed that the next hearing will zero in on “efforts to assemble that mob” of Trump supporters that descended on the National Mall.

“Who was participating who was financing it, how it was organized, including the participation of these white-nationalist groups like the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters and others. And so we’ll be presenting information we have,” Schiff continued. “We haven’t answered all the questions that we have, we continue our investigation into precisely the issue you’re describing.”

Later in the interview, Schiff said the committee is “following additional leads” after Hutchinson’s revealing testimony.

“I think those leads will lead to a new testimony,” Schiff said. “It’s part of the reason we wanted her to come before the public is we were hoping it would generate others stepping forward, seeing her courage would inspire them to show the same kind of courage.”

The committee has not confirmed the date of its next public hearing. Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) is reportedly set to lead an upcoming hearing on what the panel’s investigation has found about violent extremist groups that participated in the Capitol insurrection, which Raskin has characterized as “an attempted coup wrapped inside a violent riot wrapped inside some cosmetic protests on the outside,” according to the New York Times.

Schiff’s remarks echo comments by fellow committee members Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Liz Cheney (R-WY), both of whom signaled that new witnesses have come forward wanting to testify before the panel after Hutchinson’s explosive testimony.

“Every day, we get new people that come forward and say, hey, I didn’t think maybe this piece of the story that I knew was important, but now that you guys are talking — like, I do see this plays in here,” Kinzinger told CNN.

Watch Schiff’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: