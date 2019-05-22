Schiff Acknowledges Temporary Peace With DOJ, Says He Still Wants Mueller’s Testimony

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) acknowledged Wednesday morning that he and the Department of Justice have reached a temporary accord as the DOJ agrees to provide counterintelligence information, and he cancelled a meeting to recommend that Attorney General William Barr be held in contempt.

However, Schiff was quick to add, the temporary cooperation has not made him forget that he still wants Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify.

“This, I should also mention however, is no substitute in any way, shape or form for the appearance of Bob Mueller before our committee and the Judiciary Committee,” he told reporters. “It’s no substitute for the appearance of Don McGahn and the other witnesses that have been subpoenaed to come into committee, but we are pleased that we are finally going to start receiving documents that we are entitled to from the Department of Justice.”

