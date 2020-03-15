Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 13: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to the press outside of the West Wing of the White House on March 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Mnuchin fielded questions about the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
52 mins ago
Mnuchin Expects Economic ‘Rebound’ From Coronavirus Outbreak
UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 25: Chad Wolf, acting DHS secretary, testifies during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security hearing on the FY2021 budget request for DHS in Dirksen Building on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
3 hours ago
Acting DHS Chief Takes Heat For Tweet Addressing ‘Very Stressful’ Airport Lines
12 hours ago
Two ER Doctors Test Positive For COVID-19

Schiff Takes ‘Distancing Precautions’ After Ex-Staffer Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Chairman of House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA). (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
March 15, 2020 12:18 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced Sunday morning that he is taking “additional distancing precautions” in light of a former staffer testing positive for COVID-19.

In a Sunday morning tweet, Schiff said that the precautions include postponing meetings and teleworking. Schiff added a statement saying that medical professionals believe that the former staffer “likely contracted the virus after leaving the office” 10 days ago.

Schiff’s move comes within days of the Capitol halting all public tours and the Senate canceling its planned recess amid growing coronavirus fears. The night before the Senate canceled its recess, a staffer for Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) came down with COVID-19, marking the first case of the coronavirus on Capitol Hill.

Last week, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) announced that they were self-quarantining after shaking hands with someone at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) less than two weeks ago who later tested positive for coronavirus.

A few days later, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced that he is self-quarantining following a trip to Mar-a-Lago that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro — whose press aide tested positive for coronavirus — also attended.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: