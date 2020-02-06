Latest
Precinct Chair Carl Voss shows the phone app he used for the Iowa Caucus to news media at the Iowa Democratic Party headquarters on February 4, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS)
9 mins ago
Report: Dems Blame Trump Trolls For Clogging Up Iowa Caucus Hotline
16 mins ago
READ: Senate Intel Releases Report On Obama Admin Response To Russian Interference
53 mins ago
Sanders And Buttigieg Virtually Tied In Iowa As Caucus Results Trickle In

Schiff: Bolton Refused To Submit Affidavit To House After Senate Rejected Witnesses

National Security Advisor John Bolton unveils the Trump Administration's Africa Strategy at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Former National Security Adviser John Bolton (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
By
|
February 6, 2020 10:04 a.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) revealed on Wednesday night that former National Security Adviser John Bolton shot down House investigators’ request for a sworn affidavit detailing President Donald Trump’s Ukraine scheme.

Schiff told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow that while he and his colleagues haven’t yet decided whether to subpoena Bolton, they did ask the former official’s legal counsel if he would submit an affidavit under oath after Republican senators voted to block witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial.

“And he refused,” Schiff said.

The Democrat jabbed at Bolton for dangling his potential testimony in the now-concluded Senate impeachment trial but now “seems intent on saving it for his book.”

“He’ll have to answer for that,” Schiff said.

Democrats’ push for Bolton’s testimony and that of other witnesses in the trial ramped up after the New York Times published several reports on his unpublished manuscript.

The bombshell reports revealed that Trump had tried to rope him in his Ukraine pressure campaign, and that Bolton and Attorney General Bill Barr had fretted over the President’s alleged “personal favors” to autocratic foreign leaders.

Watch Schiff below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: