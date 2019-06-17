Scarborough Shreds Pompeo For Making ‘A Fool’ Of Himself Lying For Trump

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough tore into Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday morning after America’s top foreign diplomat got into a scrap with Fox News’ Chris Wallace over the weekend.

Pompeo snapped at Wallace over the weekend when Wallace asked him about Trump’s comments regarding the acceptance of dirt from a foreign power, calling his question “ridiculous” and telling him to stop asking about “Washington silliness.”

“Who is Mike Pompeo to say that Chris Wallace asks a ridiculous question when he’s just stating the truth? What a joke,” Scarborough said Monday morning. “And what a disgrace for Mike Pompeo to be given all the opportunities he’s been given in life, to get the degrees, to be able to go to the best schools in the world and to use that ability, to use his talents, to use his background to make a fool of himself and lie for the President of the United States and excuse the President of the United States saying that, ‘yes, there’s nothing wrong with accepting information from foreign hostile powers.’ That’s what the secretary just said.”

It’s not the first time Scarborough gone after specific Trump administration officials for being what Scarborough calls shameless shills for President Trump. Scarborough repeatedly knocked Attorney General William Barr for his handling of the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.