Pompeo Snaps At Fox Host Chris Wallace For Asking About Trump Foreign Dirt Comment

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo got snippy with Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday after Wallace asked him to explain President Donald Trump’s comment about his willingness to accept foreign dirt on a political enemy.

After playing a clip of Trump’s remark from his ABC News interview, Wallace asked Pompeo, “Is accepting oppo research from a foreign government right or wrong?”

“Chris, you asked me not to call any of your questions today ridiculous,” Pompeo responded. “You came really close right there.”

The secretary of state then insisted that Trump “has been very clear that he will always make sure that he gets it right for the American people.”

“And I’m confident he’ll do that here as well,” Pompeo added.

“The country, sir, and I don’t have to tell you, has a long history dating back to George Washington in saying that foreign interference in our elections is unacceptable,” Wallace pointed out after playing another clip of Trump’s interview.

“Chris, President Trump believes that too. I have nothing further to add,” Pompeo said. “I came on to talk about foreign policy and I think the third time you’ve asked me about a Washington piece of silliness, chased down the story that is inconsistent with what I’ve seen President Trump do every single day.”

“I will leave it there,” Wallace replied. “I think I only asked you twice, but that’s alright.”

Watch Pompeo below: