FL GOP Disinvites Scaramucci From Fundraiser After He Called Out Trump

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci was disinvited from the Palm Beach County GOP’s annual fundraising event after he criticized President Donald Trump’s racist attacks against four congresswomen.

According to Politico, Michael A. Barnett, the Republican Party chairman in the county that is home to Mar-a-Lago, told Scaramucci that he had been disinvited from the Aug. 15 fundraising event called “Lobsterfest” following his comments that were critical of Trump since Tuesday.

“He suggested the president’s comments were racist and that he was becoming a racist. Our board was infuriated,” Barnett told Politico. “We believe the tweets were not racist, the president is not racist and that Scaramucci’s comments were unfair.”

Scaramucci first told the BBC Tuesday that although he doesn’t believe that Trump is a racist, “we all have to look at him and say, ‘OK, well, maybe you weren’t a racist, but now you’re turning into one.'”

Scaramucci kept up his criticisms on Twitter and on cable news, which reportedly have left Trump “furious” with his former spokesperson. During a Thursday morning appearance on CNN, the Mooch said that Trump’s attacks are a “turnoff to a large group of people.”

Watch Scaramucci weigh in on Trump’s racist attacks below: