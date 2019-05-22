White House Says Ben Carson Is Doing A ‘Tremendous Job,’ Has Trump’s Confidence

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Wednesday that the President has a “great deal of confidence in Secretary Carson” after the Housing and Urban Development secretary fumbled an appearance before the House Financial Services Committee.

“He is doing a tremendous job and he’s very supportive of the work he’s doing over there,” Sanders added.

White House: Trump still has confidence in Ben Carson pic.twitter.com/eLGCsl83mR — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) May 22, 2019

Carson failed to answer specific housing policy questions at the hearing Tuesday, most notably being visibly nonplussed at Rep. Katie Porter’s (D-CA) questioning about foreclosures. When she asked his opinion on REO properties, aka “real estate owned,” he asked if she was talking about Oreos. Watch that exchange here.