news

White House Says Ben Carson Is Doing A ‘Tremendous Job,’ Has Trump’s Confidence

By
May 22, 2019 10:50 am

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Wednesday that the President has a “great deal of confidence in Secretary Carson” after the Housing and Urban Development secretary fumbled an appearance before the House Financial Services Committee.

“He is doing a tremendous job and he’s very supportive of the work he’s doing over there,” Sanders added.

Carson failed to answer specific housing policy questions at the hearing Tuesday, most notably being visibly nonplussed at Rep. Katie Porter’s (D-CA) questioning about foreclosures. When she asked his opinion on REO properties, aka “real estate owned,” he asked if she was talking about Oreos. Watch that exchange here.

